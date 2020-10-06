Unanet

DARPA Selects Gibbs & Cox for ‘Sea Train’ Concept Development Project

Matthew Nelson October 6, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Sea Train

Gibbs & Cox has secured a multiphase contract with a $9.45M initial value to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop a system of connected tactical unmanned surface vessels.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Monday it will apply robotic control, hydrodynamic and autonomous technologies in support of DARPA's Sea Train development and demonstration program.

According to Gibbs & Cox, it seeks to transform maritime vessel systems using an “Articulated Resistance Minimized Autonomous Deployment Asset” approach.

DARPA awarded separate contracts to Applied Physical Sciences Corp. and InMar Technologies to also participate in the project.

The agency envisions the Sea Train using multiple vessels that can physically connect or collaboratively sail in long-range naval and transoceanic transit operations.

