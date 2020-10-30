Unanet

DARPA’s Information Innovation Office Seeks New Research Ideas

Matthew Nelson October 30, 2020 News

DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Information Innovation Office has issued a broad agency announcement seeking information technology research topics that are not covered under current I2O projects.

The office organizations its programs into four thrust areas, namely proficient artificial intelligence; advantage in cyber operations; confidence in the information domain; and resilient, adaptable and secure systems.

According to the BAA notice, I2O may also consider ideas outside those categories if interested parties propose novel software‐based platforms that have the potential to help U.S. and allied forces gain a “decisive information advantage.”

DARPA will accept proposals through Oct. 28, 2021.

