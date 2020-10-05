Unanet

David Stephens: One Network-Alion Team to Provide Master Data Mgmt Support for Air Force Logistics

Matthew Nelson October 5, 2020 Contract Awards, News

David Stephens EVP One Network Enterprises

One Network Enterprises will collaborate with Alion Science and Technology under a five-year, $61.9 million contract to provide software licenses and associated technical services to the U.S. Air Force logistics enterprise.

The team aims to create a global network platform for Air Force Materiel Command to manage catalog items, parts provisioning activities and items of supply across the military branch, One Network said Thursday.

USAF awarded the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract after a competitive bidding process.

David Stephens, executive vice president and general manager of government programs at One Network, said the two companies will support USAF in configuring and modeling master data management processes for the branch's portfolio of logistics programs.

Contract work will occur at Wright-Patterson AF Base in Ohio.

