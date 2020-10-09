Unanet

Denim Group to Help USAF Expedite Software Deployment Under SBIR Phase II Contract; John Dickson Quoted

Denim Group has secured a follow-on contract under the U.S. Air Force's AFWERX program to help the service branch speed up the accreditation and delivery of mission software through the use of a vulnerability resolution tool.

The company said Tuesday its ThreadFix platform will move on to Phase II of AFWERX's Small Business Innovation Research program after demonstrating its potential to accelerate software development under the initial phase of the SBIR contract awarded in January.

John Dickson, a principal at Denim Group and former USAF cyber officer, said the SBIR Phase II contract award demonstrates the importance of software assurance and operational approvals to defense mission.

ThreadFix works within the DevSecOps approach to reduce software development and accreditation delays by up to two years. The platform could help speed up the remediation of vulnerabilities in applications.

“Through the use and implementation of ThreadFix within their DevSecOps pipelines, we are able to assist with the building and deployment of better software more rapidly, to quickly achieve Authority To Operate and get new capabilities in warfighters' hands," added Dickson.

