Dewberry Names Larry Sugarbaker as Senior Technical Adviser; Amar Nayegandhi Quoted

Larry Sugarbaker Senior Technical Adviser Dewberry

Dewberry has appointed Larry Sugarbaker as a senior technical adviser to the company’s geospatial and technology services group, Dewberry reported on Friday. His areas of expertise include business development, GIS and information technology, remote sensing and forestry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry to our team,” said Dewberry senior vice president, Amar Nayegandhi , CP, CMS, GISP. “Our federal clients have unique challenges that require creative problem-solving, and Larry’s expertise will add great value to their solutions.”

Prior to joining Dewberry, Sugarbaker served as the senior adviser for the National Geospatial Program at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), where he developed geospatial policy for the National Map and National Atlas and national program activities.

Sugarbaker also served as the senior project director for a new geospatial information service to support senior executives within the Department of the Interior (DoI) and its bureaus. He also served a six-year tenure with NatureServe as the vice president and chief information officer.

Before his career with NatureServe, Sugarbaker worked with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources where he served as the geographic information systems (GIS) manager. Previously, Sugarbaker was chair and federal liaison to the Washington Geographic Information Council.

He has also served as chair of the state of Washington representative to the Washington State Geographic Information Council, National States Geographic Information Council, Western Governors’ Association, the Interorganizational Resource Information Coordinating Council (IRICC), as well as the Mapping Science Committee for the National Research Council.

Sugarbaker received the President's Making a Difference Award in 1999 from the Environmental Systems Research Institute, and the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award in 1999 from the Washington Urban and Regional Information Systems Association.