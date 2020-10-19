Dewberry Secures CMMI Level 3 Accreditation; Lisa Roger Quoted

Dewberry

Dewberry has received the Capability Maturity Model Integration level 3 rating for services and development models from the CMMI Institute following an appraisal carried out by Abridge Technology.

The accreditation suggests “defined” processes for Dewberry's geospatial platforms and corporate information technology services, the company said Friday.

“Our CMMI appraisal is a reinforcement that we are offering our clients services that are achieved through disciplined process development, execution, and continuous improvement," said Lisa Roger, chief information officer of Dewberry.