Dewberry to Help Build Cloud-Based Public Repository of Coast Guard Vessel Data

Matthew Nelson October 29, 2020 News, Technology

Dewberry

Dewberry has partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to develop a cloud-based information technology that will open up data from the U.S. Coast Guard's Automatic Identification System.

The completed said Wednesday it designed a cloud-based online repository of AIS data that NOAA personnel collect, process and distribute for public access via the agency's Marine Cadastre Project.

According to the Coast Guard, AIS users can learn about the classification, name, course, speed and registration number of ship through the database.

The platform Dewberry is helping build will offer information on areas of interest within specific date ranges and geographic coverage and include a geospatial viewer tool.

