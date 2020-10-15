DOE Enters Enterprise Agreement with Google Cloud to Support Cloud Tech; Rocky Campione, Mike Daniels Quoted

Rocky Campione CIO DOE

Google Cloud has entered into a five-year agreement with the Department of Energy (DOE) to provide access to a variety of Google Cloud technologies to help the department scale research efforts and drive innovation across DOE national labs and field sites, the company reported on Thursday.

"Our work with Google Cloud is helping us reduce the friction and pivot to innovation," said chief information officer for the U.S. DOE Rocky Campione . "With this agreement, we're helping our labs focus on solving problems and get to a place where they can pick the compute they need to get their jobs done."

Google Cloud will provide Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace productivity tools. DOE personnel will also gain access to Google Professional Services and Chrome Browser Support as well as future Google Cloud offerings when they become commercially available.

The agreement will enable DOE's employees and contractors to access Google Cloud and Google Workspace tools across the catalog of GCP services, including Google Cloud Storage, BigQuery, AutoML, Cloud GPUs and TPUs, Google Kubernetes Engine and TensorFlow.

The DOE will implement Google Cloud’s tools across a variety of use cases. One of the department’s efforts will use machine learning (ML) models to predict which energy equipment will require preventative maintenance, to help cities create cost-efficient renewable energy sources and to manage the exabytes of data pouring in from DOE research facilities.

"The DOE conducts some of the most cutting-edge research in the world," said Mike Daniels , vice president, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud. "We are both proud and humbled to play a leading role in helping the DOE advance critical work in the energy sector for the betterment of mankind."

