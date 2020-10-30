Unanet

Dovel Creates Advisory Board, Names New Leadership; Damon Griggs Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 30, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Damon Griggs CEO Dovel Technologies

Dovel Technologies has created an advisory board and appointed skilled leadership to provide guidance for the company’s strategic plan to drive innovation, customer success and employee growth.

“I am thrilled these well-known leaders have chosen to join Dovel’s Advisory Board,” said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. “The executive leadership team and I are excited to work with these expert advisors who bring significant domain experience in government policy, customer knowledge, and innovative technologies and who will be instrumental in propelling Dovel in our next phase of growth.”

Dovel’s Advisory Board will drive the company’s vision to successfully deliver innovative solutions that have a positive impact across the federal government. Dovel has appointed Adaeze Enekwechi, Lynn Goldman and Louis C. Tripoli.

Enekwechi, PhD, MPP, most recently served as the president of IMPAQ where she led the organization in building healthy, educated, and employed communities through policy research, program implementation and data solutions.

Goldman, M.D., M.S., M.P.H., is an expert in pediatric environmental health and chemicals policy. She is a pediatrician and an epidemiologist, and currently serves as the Michael and Lori Milken Dean and Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University. She is a renowned

Tripoli, M.D., recently retired from the U.S. Navy. He has extensive medical expertise with experience in US government and private sector medicine. He most recently completed an assignment as Command Surgeon for United States Indo-Pacific Command, and supervised approval of $109 million in grants to develop effective countermeasures against COVID-19.

“As I leave public service, I am thrilled to become an advisor to Dovel, dedicated to agile and innovative solutions for these challenges, which are of significant strategic and operational importance,” said Dr. Tripoli.

