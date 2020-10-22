Unanet

Dovel Subsidiary Wins Potential $105M NIH Contract; Damon Griggs Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 22, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Damon Griggs CEO Dovel Technologies

Dovel Technologies subsidiary Medical Science & Computing has been awarded a potential $105 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the National Institutes of Health's Intramural Research Program, the company announced Thursday.

"The NIH IRP has a long-standing history of leading significant scientific breakthroughs and we are proud to be part of their important work," said Anna Koroleva, senior vice president of life sciences at MSC.  "We are ready to leverage our extensive subject matter expertise in health IT and life sciences to support the acceleration of scientific research and development."

Under the contract, MSC will provide specialized, strategic, technical and operational support for intramural biomedical and clinical research. The company’s efforts will span across all institutes, centers, and offices within NIH.

MSC will deliver program management office support; basic, translational and preclinical research; clinical research studies and trials; bioinformatics, bio statistical and technical; operational and management; regulatory and compliance; and other specialized support services.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to continue serving NIH's mission through intramural biomedical and clinical research," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. "Our ability to blend deep domain expertise and advanced technologies allows our customers to be innovative and improve, protect, and save lives."

The NIH IRP conducts basic, clinical and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments and cures for diseases. 

About Dovel Technologies 

Together, Dovel and MSC are a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management.

