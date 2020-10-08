Dun & Bradstreet to Acquire Bisnode for $818M; Anthony Jabbour Quoted

Anthony Jabbour CEO Dun and Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings BV , a subsidiary of Dun & Bradstreet, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the outstanding shares of Bisnode Business Information Group AB for $818 million, Dun & Bradstreet reported on Wednesday.

“The powerful combination of our data, analytics and innovative solutions, paired with Bisnode’s deep client relationships and expertise in European markets will provide our existing and future clients with vital business intelligence to support their own growth ambitions,” said Anthony Jabbour , CEO of Dun & Bradstreet.

With the acquisition of Bisnode, Dun & Bradstreet will add more than 110,000 customers to its client base. The purchase will expand the scale, depth, diversity and accuracy of Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud , which comprises comprehensive information on more than 360 million total businesses.

Dun & Bradstreet will also expand its Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing solutions at scale to clients across Europe. The company will provide business intelligence to help clients compete and grow. Dun & Bradstreet will establish an International Strategic Advisory Board, with Jonas Wistrom, CEO for Ratos AB , on the board.

“We are convinced that Dun & Bradstreet is the best possible partner to lead this consolidation. The combined strengths of our assets and capabilities will greatly serve our respective clients, increase competitiveness and position Dun & Bradstreet/Bisnode for long-term growth. I look forward to joining the Dun & Bradstreet International Strategic Advisory Board,” said Wiström.

Upon the close of the transaction, Dun & Bradstreet has projected that 75 percent of the consideration would be paid in cash and 25 percent of the consideration would be paid in common stock of the company in a private placement. The transaction is expected to close in Jan. 2021, subject to required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

