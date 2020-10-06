DynCorp Raises New Funds for Military Survivor Assistance Nonprofit; George Krivo Quoted

George Krivo CEO DynCorp International

Suppliers and business partners of DynCorp International have collectively provided a $20K donation to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a nonprofit that provides support to families of U.S. fallen soldiers.

The company said Monday funds were raised after the TAPS organization decided to cancel its annual Journey of Hope Charity Golf Tournament event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At DI, we have a solemn commitment to support our families who have lost loved ones serving in support of our nation around the world, and we are better able to honor this commitment because of our unique relationship with TAPS," said George Krivo, DynCorp CEO and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

The McLean, Virginia-based government contractor has donated more than $1.3M to the nonprofit during the past decade.