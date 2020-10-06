Unanet

DynCorp Raises New Funds for Military Survivor Assistance Nonprofit; George Krivo Quoted

Nichols Martin October 6, 2020 News

DynCorp Raises New Funds for Military Survivor Assistance Nonprofit; George Krivo Quoted
George Krivo CEO DynCorp International

Suppliers and business partners of DynCorp International have collectively provided a $20K donation to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a nonprofit that provides support to families of U.S. fallen soldiers.

The company said Monday funds were raised after the TAPS organization decided to cancel its annual Journey of Hope Charity Golf Tournament event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At DI, we have a solemn commitment to support our families who have lost loved ones serving in support of our nation around the world, and we are better able to honor this commitment because of our unique relationship with TAPS," said George Krivo, DynCorp CEO and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

The McLean, Virginia-based government contractor has donated more than $1.3M to the nonprofit during the past decade.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Sonie Kalidindi Partner Guidehouse

Guidehouse Part of Karsun’s GSA Fleet Support Contract Team; Sonie Kalidindi Quoted

Guidehouse will participate in a Karsun Solutions-led team to support the modernization of the General Services Administration's vehicle purchasing, rental and leasing platform for federal civilian personnel.

Troy Rudd CEO AECOM

AECOM Merges Design, Consulting Businesses into Global Organization; Names Lara Poloni as Lead

AECOM has integrated its Design and Consulting Services (DCS) businesses into one global organization as part of the company’s phased strategy. The new unit will be led by Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Our greatest opportunity is to fully capitalize on the expertise that is inherent across our organization by thinking and acting as one global company,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s CEO.

Melvin Cordova

Navy Vet Melvin Cordova Joins Tachyum Gov’t Advisory Board

Melvin Cordova, a 22-year U.S. Navy veteran, has been appointed an advisory board member at the government subsidiary of data processing technology developer Tachyum. He will be Tachyum's official contact person for potential customers of the Prodigy Universal Processor offering in the federal market, the company said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved