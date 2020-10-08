Unanet

Elbit Systems to Supply Army Helicopter Display Parts; Raanan Horowitz Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 8, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Elbit Systems to Supply Army Helicopter Display Parts; Raanan Horowitz Quoted
Raanan Horowitz President and CEO Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $50M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide spare parts for display systems being used by U.S. Army helicopter pilots.

Elbit Systems of America will supply initial Aviators' Night Vision Imaging System/Head-Up Display components over the next three years under the first order valued at $17.9M, the company said Wednesday.

The ANVIS HUD technology is linked to a pilot's helmet and generates altitude, speed and heading data in front of the user's eyes. The device is also built to help pilots look out of the aircraft and maintain an upright head posture.

“Our company has a long history of supplying the ANVIS HUD and we're dedicated to continuing to supply these systems that aid performance, increase operator situational awareness, and ultimately warfighter safety,” said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America.

The company won a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Army last year to produce Common Helmet Mounted Displays for the UH-60L/M/V Black Hawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Makenzie Lystrup VP and GM of Civil Space Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace Delivers Ozone Mapping Tech for NOAA’s Next Polar-Orbiting Environmental Satellite; Makenzie Lystrup Quoted

A Ball Aerospace-built ozone layer monitoring instrument has been shipped to a manufacturing facility for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite.

Spaceflight

Spaceflight to Support More HawkEye 360 Satellite Launches

Spaceflight has agreed to help HawkEye 360 launch three more clusters of the latter’s radio frequency mapping satellite constellation. Spaceflight said Wednesday it will perform mission management, engineering and capacity support under a multiple launch services agreement with HawkEye 360.

Patty Trexler VP of GHE SentinelOne

SentinelOne Receives FedRAMP Approval for Endpoint Security Platform

SentinelOne has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for an autonomous cybersecurity platform designed to protect end-user devices and workloads across a network.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved