Elbit Systems to Supply Army Helicopter Display Parts; Raanan Horowitz Quoted

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $50M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide spare parts for display systems being used by U.S. Army helicopter pilots.

Elbit Systems of America will supply initial Aviators' Night Vision Imaging System/Head-Up Display components over the next three years under the first order valued at $17.9M, the company said Wednesday.

The ANVIS HUD technology is linked to a pilot's helmet and generates altitude, speed and heading data in front of the user's eyes. The device is also built to help pilots look out of the aircraft and maintain an upright head posture.

“Our company has a long history of supplying the ANVIS HUD and we're dedicated to continuing to supply these systems that aid performance, increase operator situational awareness, and ultimately warfighter safety,” said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America.

The company won a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Army last year to produce Common Helmet Mounted Displays for the UH-60L/M/V Black Hawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters.