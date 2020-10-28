Ensco Gets DOT Contract Option for Public Safety Tech Evaluation

ENSCO

Ensco has secured a contract option from the Department of Transportation to explore technology platforms that may increase awareness of safety for pedestrians and trespassers.

The company said Tuesday it will help DOT develop a test and evaluation framework, identify testbeds and create implementation strategies for potential public safety technologies.

TrueSafety Evaluation and the University of South Florida’s Center for Urban Transportation Research will work with Ensco in the project.

The team could apply approaches identified during the program's initial phases to the technology demonstration phase and eventually develop policy or program plans to implement platforms.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported almost 40K public transit, railroad, highway fatalities during 2019.