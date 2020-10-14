Unanet

Excelicon Achieves CMMI Level 3 for Development Appraisal; Tushar Garg Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 14, 2020 News

Excelicon Achieves CMMI Level 3 for Development Appraisal; Tushar Garg Quoted
Tushar Garg CEO Excelicon

Excelicon has achieved a maturity level rating for development under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program, the company announced Wednesday.

“Achieving the CMMI Level 3 for Development rating represents a significant investment in Excelicon’s future and demonstrates the company’s commitment to the success of our client’s missions,” said CEO Tushar Garg.

Excelicon’s CMMI appraisal will provide clients with effective processes that improve performance. The company’s Level 3 assessment has designated that Excelicon can perform at a “Defined” level. 

CMMI Level 3 processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. With the maturity level, Excelicon’s processes have received notable third-party validation. The company will also enact a proactive approach to manage projects and processes. 

“I am proud of our team’s determined effort to implement the processes for our systems and infrastructure while emphasizing predictability, repeatability, and quality,” Garg added. Previously, Excelicon was successfully appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services.

About Excelicon  

Excelicon has been a trusted advisor and an outstanding provider of Agile, Cybersecurity, and Advisory services to our clients, helping government customers increase efficiency, get the best value and bring systems into the modern era. 

Holding contracts with several Federal Agencies, Excelicon is dedicated to the delivery of high-quality service to clients that uphold ethical and humane missions that support our nation’s security, resilience and health. Excelicon consultants apply their advanced technical acumen on the ground, working with client’s side-by-side to ensure a stronger government for all. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

BAE Systems

BAE Unveils Cybersecurity Platform for Military Platforms; Michael Weber Quoted

BAE Systems has introduced a product suite the company designed to protect military vehicles and systems from cyber threats. The Fox Shield offering is comprised of tools that can work with ground, aerial and space platforms to help defense customers safeguard mission technologies.

Julie Sweet CEO Accenture

Accenture Launches Brand Campaign With $90M Media Spend; Julie Sweet Quoted

Accenture has launched a new brand campaign, “Let there be change,” and a purpose that will help clients change business strategy to create more value, the company announced Wednesday. Accenture’s campaign will increase the company’s annual media spend to $90 million. “In this moment, to emerge stronger there is only one choice: embrace change and ensure that it benefits all,” said Accenture CEO Julie Sweet.

Ray Johnson Board Member AusterionGS

AuterionGS Adds Former Lockheed Exec Ray Johnson as Board Member

Ray Johnson, former senior vice president and chief technology officer at Lockheed Martin, has joined the board of directors of Los Angeles-based drone software maker Auterion Government Solutions

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved