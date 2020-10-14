Excelicon Achieves CMMI Level 3 for Development Appraisal; Tushar Garg Quoted

Tushar Garg CEO Excelicon

Excelicon has achieved a maturity level rating for development under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program, the company announced Wednesday.

“Achieving the CMMI Level 3 for Development rating represents a significant investment in Excelicon’s future and demonstrates the company’s commitment to the success of our client’s missions,” said CEO Tushar Garg .

Excelicon’s CMMI appraisal will provide clients with effective processes that improve performance. The company’s Level 3 assessment has designated that Excelicon can perform at a “Defined” level.

CMMI Level 3 processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. With the maturity level, Excelicon’s processes have received notable third-party validation. The company will also enact a proactive approach to manage projects and processes.

“I am proud of our team’s determined effort to implement the processes for our systems and infrastructure while emphasizing predictability, repeatability, and quality,” Garg added. Previously, Excelicon was successfully appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services .

About Excelicon

Excelicon has been a trusted advisor and an outstanding provider of Agile, Cybersecurity, and Advisory services to our clients, helping government customers increase efficiency, get the best value and bring systems into the modern era.

Holding contracts with several Federal Agencies, Excelicon is dedicated to the delivery of high-quality service to clients that uphold ethical and humane missions that support our nation’s security, resilience and health. Excelicon consultants apply their advanced technical acumen on the ground, working with client’s side-by-side to ensure a stronger government for all.