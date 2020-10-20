Fluor Plans to Support NuScale Reactor Project Through Potential $1.35B DOE Funding Vehicle

NuScale Power small modular nuclear reactor plant design

The Department of Energy has cleared a funding vehicle worth potentially $1.355B for a public power consortium-led project that includes construction of a small modular reactor plant by NuScale Power, which Fluor holds a majority stake in.

Irving, Texas-based Fluor said Monday it plans to support Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and NuScale in establishing a clean-energy SMR system as part of UAMPS' Carbon Free Power Project.

The project's goal is to build a 720-megawatt nuclear plant at DOE's Idaho National Laboratory using a dozen modules, each designed to generate up to 60 megawatts of power.

In a separate announcement, DOE said it expects the construction project to commence in December 2025 and the first power module to function at the lab starting 2029.

NuScale received Nuclear Regulatory Commission certification for its reactor design in late August.

Fluor is also eyeing opportunities to offer NuScale's platform to foreign stakeholders who want to adopt a new carbon-free baseload power generation technology through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.