Fluor to Compete for Tasks on GSA’s OASIS Contract; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Fluor

Fluor holds a five-year position to compete for task orders in multiple professional service areas under the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.

The OASIS indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract encompasses logistics, engineering, program management, finance and management consulting work, the company said Thursday.

"We already work with numerous agencies across the federal government and we look forward to furthering that reach through this contract.” said Tom D’Agostino, president at Fluor's government segment and a past Wash100 awardee.