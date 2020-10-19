Forcepoint’s Eric Trexler on Advantages of Secure Access Service Edge Approach

Eric Trexler VP Forcepoint

Eric Trexler, vice president of global government sales at Forcepoint, has said that adopting a secure access service edge network could bring potential benefits for agencies seeking to deploy unified and cloud-native services.

Trexler wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday on FedTech that SASE elements such zero-trust, software-defined wide-area networking, Firewall as a Service and cloud access security brokers are “not necessarily new” despite new levels of connectivity or convergence.

ASASE framework will help security teams improve visibility in user-level data while enabling networking teams to consolidate devices to improve performance, he noted.

According to Trexler, a SASE framework can also ensure the presence of consistent firewalls while preventing intrusion in cloud environments and mitigating delays from traditional architectures.

Agencies should consider issuing short-term contracts to effectively implement SASE approaches, said Trexler.

“SASE represents a fantastic starting point for federal agencies who are currently rethinking their infrastructure and security,” he said. “The key is being judicious about which vendors they choose and fully understanding desired outcomes and how seamlessly different components of their SASE architecture work together.”