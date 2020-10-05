Unanet

Forcepoint’s Eric Trexler: Zero-Trust, Workforce Investment Key to Direct-to-Cloud Implementation

Brenda Marie Rivers October 5, 2020 News

Forcepoint’s Eric Trexler: Zero-Trust, Workforce Investment Key to Direct-to-Cloud Implementation
Eric Trexler VP Forcepoint

Eric Trexler, vice president of global government sales at Forcepoint, has said that agencies must invest in cloud experts, implement zero-trust security concepts and ensure operational flexibility in executing direct-to-cloud approaches.

Trexler said in an opinion piece published Saturday on C4ISRnet that government agencies must “bring in more cloud thinkers” with the expertise to help deploy and manage a software-defined wide area network.

He also said that zero-trust concepts and identity, credential and access management procedures are effective in ensuring the security of data in software-as-a-service and cloud environments.

However, Trexler noted that agencies should also go beyond vetting authenticated users and execute real-time cyber responses to threats or suspicious behavior.

“The complexity of the cloud can be costly and risky, but the rewards are exponential,” he said.

“Still, direct-to-cloud is gaining momentum and driving much-needed evolution from a traditional setup to a more modern security approach required for today’s dynamic threat landscape.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

USCGC Stone

HII Announces Completion of Stone Cutter Acceptance Trials

The ninth Legend-class national security cutter Huntington Ingalls Industries built for the U.S. Coast Guard has completed two days of acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

David Stephens EVP One Network Enterprises

David Stephens: One Network-Alion Team to Provide Master Data Mgmt Support for Air Force Logistics

One Network Enterprises will collaborate with Alion Science and Technology under a five-year, $61.9 million contract to provide software licenses and associated technical services to the U.S. Air Force logistics enterprise.

Dave Levy VP Amazon Web Services

AWS’ Dave Levy: Policy-Based Mechanisms Needed for Cyber Threat Info Sharing

David Levy, vice president of Amazon Web Services' federal business and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said that law enforcement and private organizations should implement a policy-based information exchange process to thwart cyber attacks, The Michigan Daily reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved