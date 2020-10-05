Forcepoint’s Eric Trexler: Zero-Trust, Workforce Investment Key to Direct-to-Cloud Implementation

Eric Trexler VP Forcepoint

Eric Trexler, vice president of global government sales at Forcepoint, has said that agencies must invest in cloud experts, implement zero-trust security concepts and ensure operational flexibility in executing direct-to-cloud approaches.

Trexler said in an opinion piece published Saturday on C4ISRnet that government agencies must “bring in more cloud thinkers” with the expertise to help deploy and manage a software-defined wide area network.

He also said that zero-trust concepts and identity, credential and access management procedures are effective in ensuring the security of data in software-as-a-service and cloud environments.

However, Trexler noted that agencies should also go beyond vetting authenticated users and execute real-time cyber responses to threats or suspicious behavior.

“The complexity of the cloud can be costly and risky, but the rewards are exponential,” he said.

“Still, direct-to-cloud is gaining momentum and driving much-needed evolution from a traditional setup to a more modern security approach required for today’s dynamic threat landscape.”