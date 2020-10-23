Former DHS Official Brian Harrell Named to CyVision Advisory Board

Brian Harrell Advisory Board Member CyVision

Brian Harrell, former assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security, has joined the board of advisers of Bethesda, Maryland-based cybersecurity company CyVision Technologies.

He will provide CyVision guidance support in efforts to navigate cybersecurity challenges the public and private sectors face, the company said Thursday.

Harrell served as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's first assistant director for infrastructure security and is the chief security officer at energy company Avangrid.

His industry career has also included in leadership positions at Duke Energy and North American Electric Reliability Corp. He also supported national security efforts during his service in the U.S. Marine Corps and some private sector agencies.

Security Magazine featured Harrell in its “Most Influential People in Security” list for 2017.

CyVision offers a service intended to help organizations identify, visualize and assess cyber vulnerabilities in high-value assets.