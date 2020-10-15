Unanet

Former GE Aviation Exec Stephen Griffin to Join VSE as Finance Chief

Matthew Nelson October 15, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Stephen Griffin, formerly chief financial officer of the engine services division at General Electric's aviation subsidiary, has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of Alexandria, Virginia-based aftermarket services provider VSE Corp.

His appointment is effective Nov. 9 and he will replace Thomas Loftus, who will stay at VSE through the end of this year to ensure a smooth transition, the company said Wednesday.

VSE hired Maryland-based executive search firm Stanton Chase International to find Loftus' successor.

In his new capacity, Griffin will oversee financial, accounting, tax, audit treasury functions. His more than 12 years of service at GE also included roles as corporate audit staff and supply chain group CFO for the aviation arm.

