Unanet

Former Leonardo DRS Exec James McFadyen Joins Fairbanks Morse as Aftermarket Business Lead

Matthew Nelson October 20, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Former Leonardo DRS Exec James McFadyen Joins Fairbanks Morse as Aftermarket Business Lead
James McFadyen VP

James McFadyen, formerly a vice president at Leonardo DRS' naval power systems group, has been named VP and general manager of the aftermarket business at Fairbanks Morse.

Fairbanks Morse said Monday that McFadyen brings more than three decades of experience in the aerospace, defense and marine sectors to his new position.

He held an 11-year career at Rolls-Royce, where his previous roles included senior VP for ship intelligence, SVP for marine services in the Americas region and VP of programs for the naval marine subsidiary.

McFayden also managed programs under General Electric's marine reduction gear business.

Beloit, Wisconsin-based Fairbanks Morse produces medium-speed reciprocating engines that are designed for marine and power generation use. The company said it provides diesel engines to the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies to Equip Air Force JLTV Fleet With Gunshot Detection Tech

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business has been selected by the U.S. Air Force to provide technology for the service branch's upcoming fleet of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to detect hostile fire locations.

NuScale Power small modular nuclear reactor plant design

Fluor Plans to Support NuScale Reactor Project Through Potential $1.35B DOE Funding Vehicle

The Department of Energy has cleared a funding vehicle worth potentially $1.355B for a public power consortium-led project that includes construction of a small modular reactor plant by NuScale Power, which Fluor holds a majority stake in. Fluor said Monday it plans to support Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and NuScale in establishing a clean-energy SMR system through UAMPS' Carbon Free Power Project.

MQ-9B SeaGuardian

General Atomics Begins MQ-9B Unmanned Aircraft Validation Flights in Japan

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business has commenced a series of flights for its MQ-9B SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft system as part of a demonstration for the Japanese coast guard.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved