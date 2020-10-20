Former Leonardo DRS Exec James McFadyen Joins Fairbanks Morse as Aftermarket Business Lead

James McFadyen VP

James McFadyen, formerly a vice president at Leonardo DRS' naval power systems group, has been named VP and general manager of the aftermarket business at Fairbanks Morse.

Fairbanks Morse said Monday that McFadyen brings more than three decades of experience in the aerospace, defense and marine sectors to his new position.

He held an 11-year career at Rolls-Royce, where his previous roles included senior VP for ship intelligence, SVP for marine services in the Americas region and VP of programs for the naval marine subsidiary.

McFayden also managed programs under General Electric's marine reduction gear business.

Beloit, Wisconsin-based Fairbanks Morse produces medium-speed reciprocating engines that are designed for marine and power generation use. The company said it provides diesel engines to the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.