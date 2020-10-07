Unanet

Former PSS Exec Justin Lapington Joins Electrosoft as Finance VP

Nichols Martin October 7, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Justin Lapington, a finance professional with more than 25 years of experience, has been named vice president of finance at Reston, Virginia-based information technology services provider Electrosoft.

He will report directly to Electrosoft CEO Sarbari Gupta and oversee accounting, financial and contracting functions in his new position, the company said Tuesday.

Lapington previously held a 15-year career at professional and technical services contractor Preferred System Solutions.

Electrosoft holds 8(a) small disadvantaged and economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business designations, ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system and a Level 3 rating under the Capability Maturity Model Integration program.

