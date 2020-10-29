General Atomics Lands $71M Army Modification for UAS Engineering, Technical Support

General Atomics

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has secured a $70.7M contract modification from the U.S. Army to perform engineering and technical work on unmanned aircraft systems.

The company will help the service branch conduct research, develop, integrate, test, sustain and operate UAS under the modification, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Army Contracting Command will provide funding and determine work locations upon award of each task order and expects work to conclude on Jan. 27, 2022.