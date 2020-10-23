Unanet

General Atomics Research Teams Secure DOE Funds to Support Experimental Tokamak R&D Effort

Brenda Marie Rivers October 23, 2020 Contract Awards, News

General Atomics Research Teams Secure DOE Funds to Support Experimental Tokamak R&D Effort
General Atomics

The Department of Energy has earmarked funding for two General Atomics teams from the DIII-D National Fusion Facility to support the establishment of new approaches to sustainable fusion energy.

The teams will help DOE’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory perform research on the National Spherical Tokamak Experiment-Upgrade and how its spherical shape as well as its electric and heat current elements will provide benefits to next-generation fusion reactors, General Atomics said Thursday.

Research work is slated to occur as PPPL’s staff prepares to resume NSTX-U’s operations by late 2021.

Richard Buttery, director of DIIII-D, said the effort builds on collaborations between the facility and NSTX that first began over two decades ago.

“If all goes according to plan, we will have both of our major tokamaks online and working toward the same goal of creating a stable and sustainable approach to fusion energy,” noted Luke Stagner, a researcher at General Atomics.

The first team will conduct research into NSTX-U’s extended fusion operations through heating and current-drive approaches. The second group will develop sensors to measure ion behavior and assess the energy resulting from plasma power transfers.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Brian Harrell Advisory Board Member CyVision

Former DHS Official Brian Harrell Named to CyVision Advisory Board

Brian Harrell, former assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security, has joined the board of advisers of Bethesda, Maryland-based cybersecurity firm CyVision Technologies. He served as the first assistant director for infrastructure security at DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and is the chief security officer at energy company Avangrid.

Carlo Zaffanella VP and General Manager GDMS

General Dynamics to Continue Navy Mine Countermeasure UUV Support; Carlo Zaffanella Quoted

General Dynamics' mission systems business has received a $13.5M contract modification to continue engineering an unmanned undersea vehicle designed for U.S. Navy surface mine countermeasure operations.

Kathy Warden Chairman President CEO Northrop Grumman

Kathy Warden: Northrop Optimistic on Nuclear Modernization Initiatives Under New Admin

Kathy Warden, chairman, president and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a 2020 Wash100 award winner, said she “is very confident” that nuclear modernization programs would still get government backing in the event that a new president gets elected, Inside Defense reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved