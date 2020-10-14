General Atomics Tests C2 Software for Extended-Range Gray Eagle UAS

GA-ASI

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business demonstrated the functionality of its Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft system with a laptop-based command and control technology during a recent flight test series.

GE-ER UAS flew with the Scalable C2 interface comprised of software applications built to automate flight checklists for an operator and optimize functions such as launch and recovery, payload management and aircraft maintenance, the company said Tuesday.

“SC2’s pre-flight automation reduces emplacement and mission launch timelines by 75 percent from the currently-fielded ground control station," said David Alexander, president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

The demonstration effort hosted SC2 on a laptop with the Improved Portable Maintenance Aid currently deployed to Army UAS units.

According to General Atomics, its software managed GE-ER sensors and guided release of payloads from different providers. The company added it believes the automated technology has the potential to reduce the Army UAS platoon's logistical footprint.