Unanet

General Atomics to Offer Gov’t ISR Services Through GSA OASIS Vehicle; Fred Darlington Quoted

Nichols Martin October 30, 2020 Contract Awards, News

General Atomics to Offer Gov’t ISR Services Through GSA OASIS Vehicle; Fred Darlington Quoted
GA-ASI

General Atomics's aeronautical systems business will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to government customers through Pools 1 and 3 of the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract.

The company said Thursday it sees the award as an opportunity to grow offerings beyond remotely piloted aircraft and can bid for consulting and engineering task orders under the OASIS procurement vehicle.

Services will include logistics, aeronautical engineering, prototyping, program management, maintenance and RPA leasing.

“Access to this market will help our company grow in the area of leasing and ISR services," said Fred Darlington, senior vice president pf MQ-9 systems at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc..

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Fluor

Fluor to Compete for Tasks on GSA’s OASIS Contract; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Fluor holds a five-year position to compete for task orders in multiple professional service areas under the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.

Damon Griggs CEO Dovel Technologies

Dovel Creates Advisory Board, Names New Leadership; Damon Griggs Quoted

Dovel Technologies has created an advisory board and appointed skilled leadership to provide guidance for the company’s strategic plan to drive innovation, customer success and employee growth. "I am thrilled these well-known leaders have chosen to join Dovel's Advisory Board," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO.

MC-130J Airlifter

Lockheed, USAF to Enter Airlifter Munition Delivery Project’s Fourth Phase

Lockheed Martin received a $25M contract to help the U.S. Air force assess the feasibility of deploying weapons through an airlifter under the fourth phase of USAF's Palletized Munitions Experimentation Campaign.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved