General Atomics to Offer Gov’t ISR Services Through GSA OASIS Vehicle; Fred Darlington Quoted

GA-ASI

General Atomics's aeronautical systems business will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to government customers through Pools 1 and 3 of the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract.

The company said Thursday it sees the award as an opportunity to grow offerings beyond remotely piloted aircraft and can bid for consulting and engineering task orders under the OASIS procurement vehicle.

Services will include logistics, aeronautical engineering, prototyping, program management, maintenance and RPA leasing.

“Access to this market will help our company grow in the area of leasing and ISR services," said Fred Darlington, senior vice president pf MQ-9 systems at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc..