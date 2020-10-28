General Motors Subsidiary Hands Army First Infantry Squad Vehicle

Infantry Squad Vehicle

General Motors' defense arm has handed over the U.S. Army's first Infantry Squad Vehicle for soldier and equipment transportation under a potential $214.3M firm-fixed-price contract awarded in June.

The 5K-pound ISV platform is derived from the midsize Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 truck, features a rollover protection system and can be carried by a UH-60 Black Hawk or CH-47 Chinook helicopter, General Motors said Tuesday.

Commercial off-the-shelf parts make up 90 percent of the new military vehicle.

GM Defense, which its parent company relaunched in 2017, will build 649 ISVs as part of its contract with the Army and could help the branch produce up to 2,065 vehicles over eight years with additional appropriations.

Ricardo Defense received a subcontract in January to provide integrated product support to the ISV program.