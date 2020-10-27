Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty Named to NDU Foundation Board

Tara Murphy Dougherty CEO Govini

Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty has joined the board of directors at the National Defense University's philanthropic arm.

She will be part of the NDU Foundation's development committee to help the organization increase its programmatic, resource and partnership support services to the university, Govini said Monday.

"Tara understands the opportunities and challenges NDU faces to accelerate cooperation and integration with the private sector on matters critical to national security," said James Schmeling, president and CEO of the NDU Foundation.

Murphy Dougherty previously held a business development role at Palantir Technologies and served as chief of staff for global strategic affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

“NDU Foundation’s vision and values are inspiring. Bringing together key defense leaders to create cutting-edge learning experiences is a critical component of strengthening our country’s national security goals,” she said.