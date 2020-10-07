GSA Selects DSA to Provide GEB Solutions; Fran Pierce Quoted

Fran Pierce Chairman

Data Systems Analysts (DSA) was selected by the General Services Administration's (GSA) Proving Ground (GPG) program to provide Grid-interactive Efficient Building (GEB) solutions for testing in GSA facilities, the company reported on Wednesday.

"With this selection, DSA has the opportunity to join commercial applications with DSA's expertise in machine learning to fully support GSA's effort to develop cost effective building technology and energy services. We are pleased to apply innovative solutions to successfully address GSA's mission," said Fran Pierce , DSA's chairman and CEO.

The GPG will enable GSA to make investment decisions in next-generation building technologies based on performance. DSA was selected for the GEB to build technology and energy services that will provide building load flexibility.

DSA's solutions will leverage OSIsoft's PI Systems , a commercial off-the-shelf operational intelligence platform. PI Systems will integrate disparate systems into a single structured Operational Data Warehouse.

With the company’s support, facility operators achieve real-time situational awareness, corrective control and dynamic load management combined with DSA's machine learning (ML) algorithms and load management devices installed by control systems partner Rovisys.

