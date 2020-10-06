Guidehouse Part of Karsun’s GSA Fleet Support Contract Team; Sonie Kalidindi Quoted

Sonie Kalidindi Partner Guidehouse

Guidehouse will participate in a Karsun Solutions-led team to support the modernization of the General Services Administration's vehicle purchasing, rental and leasing platform for federal civilian personnel.

The companies will collaborate to help GSA update processes and systems for managing an inventory of government service vehicles, Guidehouse said Monday.

Karsun received a five-year, $75M task order under the CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation contract vehicle to perform support work on the agency's Advanced Fleet Platform.

“We are proud to support GSA in streamlining and optimizing the agency’s software, tools and infrastructure to advance the way it manages its fleet,” said Sonie Kalidindi, public sector lead partner at Guidehouse.