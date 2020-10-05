HII Announces Completion of Stone Cutter Acceptance Trials

USCGC Stone

The ninth Legend-class national security cutter Huntington Ingalls Industries built for the U.S. Coast Guard has completed two days of acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

HII said Friday its Ingalls Shipbuilding division is scheduled to deliver USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) to the maritime law enforcement service later this year.

The NSC 9 ship is named after the late Commander Elmer Fowler Stone, who piloted a U.S. Navy seaplane in 1919 for the branch's first transatlantic flight mission, and built to support various missions such as national defense and maritime security operations.

Legend-class vessels are designed to carry up to 120 passengers, travel up to 12K nautical miles with a top speed of 28 knots and a 60-day endurance capacity.

Construction of two more NSCs are underway at the Ingalls Shipbuilding facility.