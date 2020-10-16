Unanet

HII Transfers Montana Submarine to Newport News Dry Dock

Matthew Nelson October 16, 2020 News

Huntington Ingalls Industries transported and positioned the U.S. Navy's newest attack submarine in a floating dry dock in Newport News, Virginia, to prepare the craft for an initial launch into the water.

The future USS Montana (SSN 794), which has reached an 85-percent completion rate, is scheduled to slide into the James River next month and move to a pier where it will undergo waterborne testing and crew certification processes, HII said Thursday

Sally Jewell, former secretary at the Department of Interior, christened the Virginia-class underwater vessel at a ceremony that took place Saturday at the Newport News Shipbuilding facility.

The Navy expects to receive the submarine late next year.

