Hitachi Vantara Federal’s James Langley: Hybrid Cloud Could Help Agencies Address Remote Workforce Needs

Jane Edwards October 7, 2020 News, Technology

James Langley, a solutions consultant at Hitachi Vantara Federal, wrote in a commentary published Tuesday on Federal News Network that agencies should adopt a hybrid cloud approach as they work to meet the demands of their remote employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The business case for adopting hybrid cloud is compelling: it provides flexible, efficient, safe and on-demand access to applications and data, whenever and wherever needed,” Langley wrote. “Hybrid can be tailored to support unique mission requirements and applications, arming agencies with automation and self-service to advance successful mission outcomes.”

He discussed some of the advantages of subscribing to managed cloud services offered by federal managed service providers, such as reduced costs, improved security and automation.

Langley also cited ways how federal managed service providers can best operate in a hybrid cloud environment and explained the requirements of the Cloud Smart and Cloud First initiatives.

