Huntington Ingalls’ Shipbuilding Division Unveils HR Building in Mississippi

HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries has inaugurated its facility for human resources on Mississippi's Jerry St. Pe Highway nearly one year after the construction project began.

The 21K-square-foot building will accommodate almost 75 Ingalls Shipbuilding division personnel who perform HR functions such as onboarding, benefits, compensation and labor relations, the company said Tuesday.

HII also equipped the facility with a system designed to process visitor information.

"Our investment in this new modern facility demonstrates our long-term commitment to optimizing human resources processes while providing the right first impression to visitors and potential future members of our team," said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.