Unanet

Huntington Ingalls’ Shipbuilding Division Unveils HR Building in Mississippi

Matthew Nelson October 21, 2020 News

Huntington Ingalls’ Shipbuilding Division Unveils HR Building in Mississippi
HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries has inaugurated its facility for human resources on Mississippi's Jerry St. Pe Highway nearly one year after the construction project began.

The 21K-square-foot building will accommodate almost 75 Ingalls Shipbuilding division personnel who perform HR functions such as onboarding, benefits, compensation and labor relations, the company said Tuesday.

HII also equipped the facility with a system designed to process visitor information.

"Our investment in this new modern facility demonstrates our long-term commitment to optimizing human resources processes while providing the right first impression to visitors and potential future members of our team," said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Josh Schoeller CEO LexisNexis Health Care

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Names New Executives to Health Care Business; Josh Schoeller Quoted

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has appointed new executives to its Health Care Business leadership team. Dave Corbett will serve as head of Sales and Client Engagement and Jeff Diamond has been promoted to senior vice president of Commercial Operations. “[Corbett] brings tremendous experience in nurturing client relationships and leading high-performing sales teams that will help us deliver more value for our clients,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' health care business.

Don Brown GM of Government Services Telesat

Don Brown: Telesat’s US Subsidiary to Help Lockheed, SDA Test Commercial-Gov’t Space Network Interoperability

A Telesat subsidiary will participate in a Lockheed Martin-led team that won a $187.5M contract from the Space Development Agency to provide 10 space vehicles with communication links to explore interoperability between commercial and government satellites.

TSA

Technology Security Associates Wins $83M IDIQ to Help Secure Navy Airborne Platforms

Technology Security Associates has won a five-year, $83.3M contract to provide platform security services to Naval Air System Command and Naval Air Warfare Centers. The U.S. Navy received two offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract via a small business set-aside competition, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved