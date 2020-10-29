Unanet

ICF Secures HHS Child Care Program Support Contracts; Mark Lee Quoted

Nichols Martin October 29, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Mark Lee SVP

ICF has booked three contracts worth $31M combined from the Department of Health and Human Services to support programs under HHS' Administration for Children and Families.

The company said Wednesday it will help government personnel create early childhood systems, update IT infrastructure and manage COVID-19 recovery efforts under a potential two-year $24M task order.

"COVID-19 has highlighted the essential role that childcare plays in supporting the nation's workforce, economy and child development," Mark Lee, senior vice president and public sector lead at ICF.

As part of a $4M grant, ICF will develop and manage a cloud-based website designed to facilitate collaboration between lawmakers, providers and researchers for the Child Care and Early Education Research Connections initiative.

A $2.8M cooperative agreement extension tasks the firm to support the National Center on Early Childhood Quality Assurance in efforts to train public officials on the implementation of care and education programs.

Lee added the company seeks to help the government identify approaches to address stressors on the country's early childhood system.

