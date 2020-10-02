Unanet

ICF to Develop Data Mgmt System for HHS Children’s Bureau; Mark Lee Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers October 2, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Mark Lee SVP

ICF has received a potential five-year, $25M contract to help design and engineer a cloud-based system for the Department of Health and Human Services’ child welfare component.

The contract, which has a one-year base period and four one-year extension options, covers development, engineering and architecture support for the National Child Welfare Data Management System under the HHS Children's Bureau, ICF said Thursday.

The enterprise system will manage data and reporting procedures related to child welfare, foster care and adoption to support CB’s prevention programs at the state and tribal levels.

Mark Lee, senior vice president and public sector lead at ICF, said the company has previously designed and implemented data management systems across federal agencies including HHS.

He noted that the company will work to utilize cloud and open-source technologies to help CB create “a national data system that provides greater insight into the welfare of the nation's children."

ICF has provided IT operations support for CB’s child welfare initiatives for over three decades, according to the company.

