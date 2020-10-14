ICF Wins Labor Dept Research Support Recompete; Leo Ryan Quoted

Leo Ryan SVP ICF

ICF has won a potential five-year, $9M task order under a Department of Labor blanket purchase agreement to help the Bureau of International Labor Affairs conduct research and produce reports.

The company said Tuesday it will continue to support ILAB in creating documents on congressional and executive orders aimed at addressing human trafficking and child or forced labor issues worldwide.

Leo Ryan, senior vice president and international health and development lead at ICF, said the firm “understands the importance of ensuring that the information in these reports is based on the most current, relevant, probative and credible information available—in a manner that is both accessible and understandable by the global public.”

The Fairfax, Virginia-based consulting and technology contractor has supported the bureau over the past 15 years.

ICF noted the contract, won through a recompete, has one base year and four option years.