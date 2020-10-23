ID Technologies, Network Designs Partner to Develop Classified Remote Access Service for Army

network security

ID Technologies and Network Designs Inc. have partnered to develop a contractor-owned, contractor-operated service with the goal of helping the U.S. Army protect classified networks and information that can be accessed remotely.

Both companies aim to create a “Secure Classified Remote Access as a Service” platform for an initial group of 2K military personnel as part of a contract from the Army's Network Enterprise Technology Command, ID Technologies said Thursday.

The partnership seeks to help the branch implement the SCRAaaS model at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and eventually increase coverage of the managed service to 15K users.

"Our commitment to solve the complex challenges of secure remote access in the current pandemic environment remains unwavering," noted Chris Oliver, CEO of ID Technologies.

Oliver added the two companies hold Trusted Integrator designation under the National Security Agency's Commercial Solutions for Classified Program.