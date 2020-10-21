IndraSoft Secures Air Force DevSecOps Basic Ordering Agreement; Raj Lingam Quoted

Raj Lingam President

IndraSoft has been selected to provide DevSecOps services to the U.S. Air Force's cyber software factory as part of a five-year basic ordering agreement.

The company said it will support the LevelUP Platform One program under the AF Life Cycle Management Center's cryptologic and cyber systems division.

Raj Lingam, president and chief technology officer of IndraSoft, said the award follows a prior BOA covering DevSecOps tools for DoD and the company aims to help the department transform software development and deployment approaches via the new agreement.

USAF created the LevelUP factory to incorporate the “baked-in security” process into programs at the military branch and the Department of Defense.

IndraSoft noted it uses the firm's Vauban Cybersecurity Security Orchestration, Automation and Response in efforts to help customers secure DevSecOps delivery pipelines.