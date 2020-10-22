Unanet

Jacobs Vet Jessica Goodell Named Portfolio Optimization Director at Woolpert’s Strategic Consulting Group

Brenda Marie Rivers October 22, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Jacobs Vet Jessica Goodell Named Portfolio Optimization Director at Woolpert’s Strategic Consulting Group
Jessica Goodell Director Woolpert

Jessica Goodell, formerly a senior project manager at Jacobs, has joined Woolpert as director of portfolio optimization for the company's strategic consulting group.

Goodell brings to her new role extensive experience contributing to programs involving data analysis, assessment software, asset management and forensic investigations, Woolpert said Wednesday.

She previously spent over a decade at Jacobs where she held senior leadership roles with oversight on the company's third-party assessment programs for public-sector facilities.

Prior to entering the private sector, Goodell held teaching-related roles at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

In 2006, Goodell began her industry career as a senior associate engineer at Nelson Architectural Engineers.

She is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Texas.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Boeing Loyal Wingman unmanned aircraft

Boeing Conducts Taxi Test on AI-Powered Unmanned Aircraft Prototype

An unmanned aircraft prototype Boeing developed with the Australia's air force has undergone a low-speed taxi process as part of tests and preparations for a maiden flight slated for later this year. The company said Wednesday the Loyal Wingman vehicle moved on the ground at a speed of 16 miles per hour and was able to maneuver or stop upon command.

Microsoft

Microsoft Launches Virtual Desktop for Azure Gov’t Customers

Microsoft has made desktop virtualization service generally available to customers of the Azure Government cloud platform in an effort to help agencies manage remote workload. The Azure Gov Team wrote in a blog post published Wednesday the Windows Virtual Desktop supports a zero-trust approach for securing remote workforce, devices, data and applications.

Matthew Bromberg

Pratt & Whitney to Study F-35 Propulsion Tech Upgrade Options; Matthew Bromberg Quoted

Raytheon Technologies' Pratt & Whitney business has received a $1.5M contract from the Department of Defense's F-35 Joint Program Office to explore propulsion system development requirements for the fighter aircraft's next configuration.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved