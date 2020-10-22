Jacobs Vet Jessica Goodell Named Portfolio Optimization Director at Woolpert’s Strategic Consulting Group

Jessica Goodell Director Woolpert

Jessica Goodell, formerly a senior project manager at Jacobs, has joined Woolpert as director of portfolio optimization for the company's strategic consulting group.

Goodell brings to her new role extensive experience contributing to programs involving data analysis, assessment software, asset management and forensic investigations, Woolpert said Wednesday.

She previously spent over a decade at Jacobs where she held senior leadership roles with oversight on the company's third-party assessment programs for public-sector facilities.

Prior to entering the private sector, Goodell held teaching-related roles at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

In 2006, Goodell began her industry career as a senior associate engineer at Nelson Architectural Engineers.

She is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Texas.