Jerry Welsh Named CEO of Iceye’s US Arm, Eric Jensen to Serve as President

Jerry Welsh, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Iceye, has been promoted to CEO of the synthetic aperture radar satellite operator's U.S subsidiary.

He has helped the company raise $87M through a recent Series C funding round and will be responsible for driving its expansion in the U.S., Iceye said Thursday.

Welsh noted the subsidiary plans to build up teams across the East and West coasts as well as establish a satellite operations center and manufacturing facilities.

Eric Jensen, former vice president of global sales for satellite systems at Boeing, joined the Iceye US organization as president.

He brings more than a decade of product strategy, aerospace engineering and sales experience to his new position.

Iceye operates a constellation of commercial radar imaging satellites designed to provide SAR data for maritime, disaster management, insurance and financial services industry applications.