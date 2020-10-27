John Mengucci: CACI Adapts Sensor Tech to Support Western US Firefighting Missions

John Mengucci President and CEO CACI

CACI International has been selected to provide electro-optical/infrared aerial sensors to aid firefighters in their wildfire response efforts in the western U.S.

The company said Monday its CM142 imaging system is designed to integrate with unmanned aircraft systems and generate heat maps in real time.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2020 Wash100 awardee, said the company acquired and adapted the technology from Ascent Vision Technologies to help first responders monitor fires, as well as to provide new intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings to customers.

The sensor has been equipped with long-wave infrared technology to support nighttime surveillance.