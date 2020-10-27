Unanet

John Mengucci: CACI Adapts Sensor Tech to Support Western US Firefighting Missions

Nichols Martin October 27, 2020 News, Technology

John Mengucci: CACI Adapts Sensor Tech to Support Western US Firefighting Missions
John Mengucci President and CEO CACI

CACI International has been selected to provide electro-optical/infrared aerial sensors to aid firefighters in their wildfire response efforts in the western U.S.

The company said Monday its CM142 imaging system is designed to integrate with unmanned aircraft systems and generate heat maps in real time.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2020 Wash100 awardee, said the company acquired and adapted the technology from Ascent Vision Technologies to help first responders monitor fires, as well as to provide new intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings to customers.

The sensor has been equipped with long-wave infrared technology to support nighttime surveillance.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Kieran Keelty VP Triman Industries

USAF Vet Kieran Keelty Named Triman Supply Chain Executive

Retired Air Force Col. Kieran Keelty has joined military aftermarket services provider Triman Industries, a portfolio company of investment firm AE Industrial Partners, as vice president for partner supply operation. He will be responsible for creating Triman's supply chain program and exploring opportunities to do business with the Department of Defense and original equipment manufacturers.

APL-UW

University of Washington’s Applied Physics Lab Books Potential $219M DoD R&D Support IDIQ

The U.S. Navy has awarded University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory a potential 10-year, $218.8M contract for research, development, test and evaluation support to Department of Defense programs.

Viasat

Viasat-CDW Team to Support NATO C3 Experimentation Project; Steve Beeching, Nick Garland Quoted

The U.K. subsidiaries of Viasat and CDW has been awarded a two-year technical innovation contract for Command, Control and Communication support for Program LELANTOS, a wireless military network experimentation initiative by NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in Gloucester, England.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved