Kathy Warden: Northrop Optimistic on Nuclear Modernization Initiatives Under New Admin

Kathy Warden Chairman President CEO Northrop Grumman

Kathy Warden, chairman, president and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a 2020 Wash100 award winner, said she “is very confident” that nuclear modernization programs would still get government backing in the event that a new president gets elected, Inside Defense reported Thursday.

Northrop received a potential $13.3B contract from the U.S. Air Force in early September to build the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent platform to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system.

"We're confident that a new administration would recognize that value and continue to support the modernization efforts that are well underway for both GBSD and B-21," Warden said.

The company saw its sales rise 7 percent to $9.1B and reported $986M in profit during the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a 6 percent increase from the prior year period.