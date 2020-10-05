KBR Completes $800M Acquisition of Centauri; Stuart Bradie Quoted

Stuart Bradie President

KBR has completed its acquisition of Centauri from Arlington Capital Partners, KBR reported on Monday. KBR’s acquisition of Centauri will advance KBR's strategic transformation, enabling the company to become a leading provider of high-end, mission-critical technical services and solutions.

"Centauri adds an enormous benefit to KBR, as a result of its highly technical, differentiated portfolio, creating opportunities for substantial growth and putting KBR at the forefront of the government solutions sector," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO.

Centauri has advanced national security priorities. KBR will expand Centauri’s customer relationships to diversify the company's offerings in mission support services for defense and intelligence customers.

"We are excited to welcome Centauri into the One KBR family as their people-focused, mission-oriented ideals align well with our own company culture," Bradie added.

KBR announced the acquisition of Centauri in August. The company stated that Centauri was purchased for approximately $800 million in cash as part of efforts to strengthen its intelligence and military space businesses and expand its portfolio of defense modernization and cybersecurity offerings.

Centauri has achieved significant growth over the last four years, and has become a leading pure-play space and intelligence solutions provider. The company will bring a highly cleared and technical workforce, space domain awareness and a customer-focused footprint of classified operations to KBR.

Centauri has continued to expand its pipeline within the Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community (IC). Centauri has 22 offices across the United States and more than 1,750 employees.

KBR will gain a more balanced and more differentiated portfolio that is resilient across business cycles. The acquisition comes after the purchase of Wyle, Honeywell Technology Solutions and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, and will create a combined platform with extensive expertise in civil, military, intelligence and commercial space solutions.

