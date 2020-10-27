Unanet

KBR Receives $88M Task Order to Help Maintain USAF F-16 Fleet; Byron Bright Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 27, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions

KBR has received a five-year, $88M task order from the U.S. Air Force’s Life Cycle Management Center to support sustainment engineering of F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole jets.

The company said Monday it will help AFLCMC determine aging components of the fighter aircraft, create testing and analytical platforms and analyze obsolescence and diminishing sources.

Under the task order, the company will also explore approaches to increase the performance and safety of F-16 operations as well as support the branch’s T-38 Talon and A-10 Thunderbolt II programs.

“This win is another example of our commitment to keep aircraft mission ready for men and women in uniform,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR’s government solutions business and a 2020 Wash100 winner.

The award falls under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract and marks the fourth F-16 Systems Program Office support task order KBR received.

