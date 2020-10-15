Unanet

L3Harris Introduces Compact Radio Tech; Dana Mehnert Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 15, 2020 News, Technology

RF-9820 S Compact Team Radio

L3Harris Technologies has unveiled a small form factor radio built to help military users communicate when they perform ground, airborne, maritime and dismounted soldier missions.

The RF-9820 S offering can support rapid in-field software updates to incorporate new features or waveforms and share similar accessories with the AN/PRC-163 leader radio, the company said Wednesday.

The radio debuted at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting and exposition.

Dana Mehnert, president of L3Harris' communications systems business, said the company developed the product in an effort to address the U.S. Army's requirement for a single-channel device for wideband mobile ad hoc network communications.

