Unanet

L3Harris Participates in First Responder Grant Support Programs; Nino DiCosmo Quoted

Nichols Martin October 28, 2020 News, Technology

L3Harris Participates in First Responder Grant Support Programs; Nino DiCosmo Quoted
Nino DiCosmo President

L3Harris Technologies has formed partnerships with the intent of helping policemen and firefighters acquire company-built radios through public safety grant assistance programs.

The company said Tuesday it works with PoliceGrantsHelp.com and FireGrantsHelp.com to help applicants determine funding availability and guide them in the application process.

Nino DiCosmo, president of public safety and professional communications at L3Harris, said the company offers assistance to help customers overcome emergency response technology procurement challenges.

The firm's handheld and mobile radio offerings include XL-150P and XL-185M.

The organization handling the two grant resource websites has helped public safety agencies secure more than $250M to date.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Infantry Squad Vehicle

General Motors Subsidiary Hands Army First Infantry Squad Vehicle

General Motors' defense arm has handed over the U.S. Army's first Infantry Squad Vehicle for soldier and equipment transportation under a potential $214.3M firm-fixed-price contract awarded in June.

ENSCO

Ensco Gets DOT Contract Option for Public Safety Tech Evaluation

Ensco has secured a contract option from the Department of Transportation to explore technology platforms that may increase awareness of safety for pedestrians and trespassers.

Robert Lech Defense Market VP LMI

LMI-Culmen Team to Help DSCA Manage Security Cooperation Policy Data, Robert Lech Quoted

LMI and Culmen International will collaborate on a project to simplify the process of developing and reporting Defense Security Cooperation Agency policies under a five-year, $5M contract.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved