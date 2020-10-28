L3Harris Participates in First Responder Grant Support Programs; Nino DiCosmo Quoted

Nino DiCosmo President

L3Harris Technologies has formed partnerships with the intent of helping policemen and firefighters acquire company-built radios through public safety grant assistance programs.

The company said Tuesday it works with PoliceGrantsHelp.com and FireGrantsHelp.com to help applicants determine funding availability and guide them in the application process.

Nino DiCosmo, president of public safety and professional communications at L3Harris, said the company offers assistance to help customers overcome emergency response technology procurement challenges.

The firm's handheld and mobile radio offerings include XL-150P and XL-185M.

The organization handling the two grant resource websites has helped public safety agencies secure more than $250M to date.