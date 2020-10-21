LexisNexis Risk Solutions Names New Executives to Health Care Business; Josh Schoeller Quoted

Josh Schoeller CEO LexisNexis Health Care

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has appointed new executives to its Health Care Business leadership team, the company reported on Tuesday. Dave Corbett will serve as head of Sales and Client Engagement and Jeff Diamond has been promoted to senior vice president of Commercial Operations.

"[Corbett] brings tremendous experience in nurturing client relationships and leading high-performing sales teams that will help us deliver more value for our clients. He also adds deep healthcare thought leadership to our team and will ensure our strategy and market execution are industry leading," said Josh Schoeller , CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' health care business.

Corbett will bring deep healthcare IT knowledge. Throughout his career, he has gained expertise across sales and client relationship development. In his new role, Corbett will be responsible for sales growth initiatives across the healthcare business. Corbett will also provide senior leadership over field sales, sales operation and vendor partnerships.

Prior to LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Corbett served as senior vice president of the Provider Market with Optum . Corbett has also held sales and business development leadership roles at SAP , Lawson Software/Infor and Shared Medical Systems.

Diamond has served with LexisNexis Risk Solutions for more than a decade. Prior to his recent appointment, Diamond has held senior leadership roles across the Health Care business including Product Management and Analytics, Market Planning and Operations/Professional Services.

As vice president of Product Management and Operations, Diamond was responsible for leading the product strategy, product management and analytics teams for LexisNexis Health Care. He supervised the product delivery teams, professional services group, project management office and data audit team.

In his new role, Diamond will continue to provide senior leadership for commercial functions. He will also ensure business operates and innovates at a high growth rate across data, analytics and insights.

"Jeff is one of the strongest business operators I've worked with," added Schoeller. "He has deep expertise across every facet of our business and he truly understands the needs of our customers. He has been a key contributor to our historical growth and will continue to optimize our execution and growth functions for many years to come."