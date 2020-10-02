Unanet

Liqid-Intel Team Wins Army Supercomputer Project

Nichols Martin October 2, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Liqid and Intel have won a shared $32M contract to build a pair of high-performance computing systems at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground facility in Maryland for Department of Defense research and development efforts.

The companies will help the Army Research Laboratory deploy “Jean” and “Kay" supercomputers with a combined computing capacity of 15 petaflops at the lab's DoD Supercomputing Resource Center, Liqid said Thursday.

The industry team plans to combine Liqid’s composable infrastructure platform and Intel's Xeon Platinum 9200 central processing unit for the project under the department-wide High Performance Computing Modernization Program.

Both systems will also feature NVIDIA's A100 Tensor Core GPUs and Mellanox InfiniBand networking platform.

Liqid said the machines are named for Jean Bartik and Kay McNulty, who are known for creating the U.S. government's first supercomputer.

